The dead and wounded were taken to the hospital in ambulances and private cars, said Ghawth Al-Din Anuri, director of the main hospital in Mazari Sharif, where the explosion occurred.

Earlier Thursday, a roadside bomb wounded at least two children in Kabul, a police official said.

“The bomb exploded in the strip that mediates a road in a neighborhood in western Kabul,” Kabul police spokesman Khaled Zadran said in a post on Twitter.

Two days ago, in the same area, there were several explosions targeting educational institutions, killing at least 6 people, most of them children, and wounding 17 others..

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Thursday’s blasts.

Only Hazaras, who make up about 9 percent of Afghanistan’s 36 million people, are targeted because of their different ethnicities, such as Tajiks, Uzbeks and the Pashtun majority, and because of their sect..

In the past, the ISIS branch known as the “Khorasan Province” targeted schools, especially in Dasht Barshi neighborhood.

In May last year, months before the Taliban seized power in Kabul, more than 60 children, most of them girls, were killed in two bombs exploded outside their school, also in Dasht Barshi district..