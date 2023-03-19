17 people were killed and 25 injured Sunday in Bangladesh when a bus crashed into a highway divider and crashed into a deep roadside ditch, police said.
Police believe that the driver lost control of the vehicle at 8:00 am (02:00) and hit the newly constructed divider, plunging the bus ten meters into the ditch.
“17 people were killed in the accident, and the injured were taken to the region’s hospitals,” local police chief Masoud Alam told AFP after the accident, which took place in the Shabchar region (south).
