Violent explosions can be seen in the Gaza Strip from southern Israel. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

The Israeli military speaks of a “large-scale attack”. A Hamas commander who was involved in the massacres on October 7th is also said to have been killed.

Tel Aviv – According to Israeli and Palestinian sources, dozens of people were killed in Israeli attacks on Jabalia in the north of the Gaza Strip. Israel’s army said ground troops had killed around 50 terrorists.

At least 35 people, including children and women, have died, according to a doctor at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. In addition, more than 200 injured people were admitted to the clinic, said Hussam Abu Safija of the German Press Agency.

The Israeli military spoke of a “large-scale attack” on a “Hamas military stronghold” in the west of the city. Terrorists, among other things, were trained there. Airplanes were also used. Tunnels also collapsed as a result of the attack.

Hamas commander killed in operation

Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari, who was reportedly involved in the Hamas massacres in the Israeli border area on October 7th, was killed during the operation. Hamas had control of civilian buildings in the area. The army repeated its call for Gazans to flee to the south.

The Israeli army had repeatedly called on the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to seek safety in the south as it wanted to fight the Islamist Hamas facilities in the north. But there are also Israeli air strikes in the south.

According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, “hundreds of people” were injured and killed in the attack on Jabalia. The authorities did not provide an exact number of deaths. The information could not initially be independently verified. dpa