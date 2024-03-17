Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/17/2024 – 14:06

Some of those detained took part in the “Noon Against Putin” rally, a silent protest against the Kremlin, called by supporters of dissident Alexei Navalny. Protests also took place in front of Russian embassies. At least 74 people were detained this Sunday (17/03) in Russia, during the third day of the presidential elections, an election criticized by the opposition as a game of marked cards to try to give a veneer of democracy for Vladimir Putin's regime.

The arrests were made in 17 cities across the country, including Moscow, reported the OVD-Info portal, a project that monitors the rights of those detained by the police. At least 19 arrests have been recorded so far in Moscow.

According to OVD-Info, a couple was taken to the police station for wearing a scarf with quotes from George Orwell, author of the book 1984, which describes a dystopian and totalitarian universe. Another 29 people were detained in Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

Many of those detained took part in the “Noon against Putin” action, called by the Russian opposition to protest against Putin, who has been in power since 1999 and is trying to make his stay official for another six years.

A considerable number of Russians turned out today at 12pm to vote against Putin, in a demonstration of coordinated rejection by the opposition against the president's re-election and the war in Ukraine. As open protests require authorization from the authorities, silent action was the opposition's way of conveying dissatisfaction during election day and at the same time avoiding large-scale arrests.

Kremlin authorities, in turn, deployed more security forces to voting locations at the time scheduled for the silent protest. “It was important for me to see other people's faces here, to see that I'm not alone,” said one voter to the BBC journalist.

According to Western news agencies, participation at polling stations increased significantly in Moscow, smaller cities and in Russian embassies in Europe, signaling support for the protest.

The campaign had been backed by dissident Alexei Navalny before his death in prison in February. In 2011, Navalny gained international notoriety when he was arrested for calling for protests against the regime following a legislative election that was the target of fraud accusations.

The organizers of the campaign, which had the support of late opponent Navalny's widow, Yulia, and tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, both in exile, also encouraged participants to carry out other forms of protest this Sunday, such as writing Navalny's name on ballots. or cancel them with other messages or even vote against a candidate other than Putin. The campaign also received endorsements from Yekaterina Duntsova – who tried to run in the presidential elections, but was eventually blocked by the regime – and the pacifist politician Boris Nadezhdin, who was also vetoed by Russian electoral authorities.

Yulia Navalnaya was also present this Sunday in Berlin at noon in line at the Russian embassy in the German capital to support the protest campaign. This Sunday, some Muscovites also laid flowers at Alexei Navalni's grave. A message, written on a piece of paper at the scene, said: “This is the candidate we wanted.”

Russia has more than 114 million registered voters, which also include voters from four Ukrainian territories occupied and illegally annexed by the Kremlin.