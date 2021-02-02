Dozens of supporters of the Russian opponent Alexéi Navalny were arrested during the beginning of the judicial appointment where the fate of the politician is defined, who could face a sentence of three and a half years in prison. State prosecutors are asking the opponent to pay in jail after he allegedly violated the terms of probation of a sentence issued in 2014, which was suspended.

The authorities asked the Simonovsky District Court in Moscow to convert the suspended sentence of three and a half years against the opposition leader Alexei Navalny, into one that he must serve in prison.

“During his supervision, Navalny did not appear for registration at the prison inspector’s office on seven occasions,” said the representative of the Russian Prison Service, during the court hearing on February 2.

The statement came while Navalny was attending the first appointment in which the judges evaluated the possible fulfillment of his sentence in a prison, after being transferred from Matrósskaya Tishiná prison and assisted by lawyer Olga Mijáilova.

The 44-year-old politician and activist was also accused of having violated “public order more than 50 times”, which “represents a violation of the conditions of his conditional release”, although the representatives of the federal agency did not mention concrete examples.

The discontent of thousands of supporters of the anti-corruption activist did not wait: this Tuesday they tried to protest in front of the court to reject the siege against the political leader but the Police were deployed in the vicinity of the place, the streets were cordoned off and the agents arrested at least 120 people, according to the OVD-Info group for monitoring arrests.

The Moscow Police arrest sympathizers of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in the vicinity of a court where the first hearing is held in a case with which he faces three and a half years in prison. In Moscow, Russia, on February 2, 2021. © AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev

Violent arrests in Russia of citizens demanding Navalny’s release have circled the world in recent days. On Sunday, police detained around 5,800 people during the protests, including more than 1,900 in the capital, a record of arrests not seen since the time of the former Soviet Union.

Why is Moscow accusing Navalny of violating probation?

The prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin came to this situation after being arrested on January 17 when he returned to his country, after five months of recovering from a serious poisoning by the nerve agent Novichok, traditionally developed in the former Soviet Republic, as determined by different European authorities.

After a fight with Moscow and the intervention of Germany, Navalny was able to leave Russia on an emergency flight aboard an ambulance plane bound for Berlin, in August 2020, after suffering the poisoning. The opponent fell seriously ill during a flight over Russian territory, for which he was in a coma and for which the activist accuses the Kremlin of being responsible.

Navalny and his lawyers explain that during his recovery in Germany he was unable to appear in person before the Russian authorities, as his parole requires. But for Moscow, the anti-corruption investigator and activist simply breached terms and must be put in prison.

According to the Russian Penitentiary Service, the opposition leader had to appear twice a month before the expiration of the probation period, on December 30, but only during 2020 Navalny did not do so on at least six occasions, before of being poisoned in August in Siberia.

In addition, the Russian Penitentiary Service assured that Navalny was discharged on September 20 and that by mid-October he had overcome “all the consequences of the disease”, so he could appear before the authorities.

The accusation goes back to 2014, when he was accused of embezzlement, something that Navalny rejects and declares that they are false accusations with political motives.

“We are ready to patiently explain everything, but we are not going to react to sobering statements or take them into account,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday, while calling the criticism of the United States and the European Union (EU) for this case.

The arrival of the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrel, is scheduled to arrive in Russia this week, rejecting the arrests of the protesters and declaring that the Russian government must fulfill its international commitments.

On Tuesday, the Baltic states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania called on the main European human rights body, the Council of Europe, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE), to intervene for the release of Navalny and his supporters and investigate the alleged human rights violations committed against them.

With AP, Reuters and EFE