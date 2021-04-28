Today, Wednesday, Syrian parliamentarians ended the process of supporting candidates for the presidential elections scheduled for May 26.

According to the official SANA news agency, 51 people applied for candidacy, including 7 women, in what is considered a precedent.

To formally accept applications, each candidate must have the support of at least 35 of the 250 members of the People’s Assembly.

The agency reported, “The closing and sealing of the support fund in the People’s Assembly after the end of the member’s support processes for the candidates in the presidential elections.”

It is not clear when the names of the final candidates who have gained the support of the Council will be announced in order to compete.

President Bashar Al-Assad won the last presidential elections in June 2014 by more than 88 percent, and he is expected to decide the results of the upcoming elections.

Elections are organized under the constitution that was held by referendum in 2012.