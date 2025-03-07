Dozen of dead in clashes between the new authorities of Syria and militiamen faithful to the former regime of Al Asad

The security forces of the new Syrian authorities are facing armed men loyal to the regime of former president Bashar al Asad, in the west of the country when three months of the escape of the Damascus dictator and the power of power by an alliance of Islamist groups, headed by the current leader of the country, Ahmad al Sharaa.

Since the faithful to Al Asad yesterday launched a “well planned” attack against new security forces, dozens of people have died. There is no official death figure, but according to the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights, more than 70 people have died “in bloody clashes and ambush” on the Mediterranean coast of Syria.

The security forces affiliated with Al Sharaa’s government are trying to impose their authority in the coastal provinces of Tartús and Latakia, traditional feuds of the Alauí community, the religious minority to which it belonged to the ASAD and that mostly integrated their regime. The spokesman of the Syrian Defense Ministry has told the Official Healthy News Agency that his forces are carrying out a “hairstyle” operation to restore calm and arrest the “remains of the militias of Al Asad” in the town of Yablah, where the armed clashes began on Thursday.

The head of the Syrian Intelligence Service, Anas Jatab, has denounced that some “weak and criminals have taken advantage of the previous conditions and the difficult circumstances that the country is going through (…) and began planning and preparing to try to attack the new face of the future Syria.” According to statements collected by Sana, “former military and security leaders affiliated with the old regime are behind the planning” of the attacks, under the orders of “some figures that fled the country and were sought by justice.” Jatab has affirmed that they have no choice but to “surrender and deliver their weapons.”

These clashes are the most serious that have occurred in Syria among the new security forces, affiliated with the Government of Al Sharaa, and the members of the ex -regime. However, tensions had remained high Entartús, Latakia and other Alauí majority areas or where there is still hatred and resenting for what happened during the Syrian civil war.

One of the main fears after the collapse of the regime on December 8 was that they retired on a large scale against the Alawi and all those associated with Al Asad. That has not happened in the past three months, although there have been incidents and revenge against people and families linked to the regime and their abuses and injustices. Officially, the Damascus government has called for coexistence and unity, and has asked its men to refrain from carrying out acts of revenge.