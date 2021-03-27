Dubai (Union)

The Organizing Committee of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Prize for Excellence in Horse Racing announced the names of the winners of the fourth edition of the award, who were honored during the evening of the Dubai World Cup.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, launched in 2016, His Highness Award for Excellence in Horse Racing, in appreciation of everyone who contributed to the development of horse racing and industry around the world, in addition to Create a new ground that supports horse racing globally.

The retired Japanese star, “Almond Eye”, won the title of “best mare” and is considered one of the most successful mares around the world, as she won 4 titles in the first category races during the year 2019 and 2020, most notably the Japan Cup, Victoria Mile, Tino Show, in addition to the Dubai Turf Championship. For the first category within the evening of the Dubai World Cup in its first foreign participation.

The glittering champion’s record has 11 victories out of 15 entries in her career, including 9 victories in the first category races, an achievement that no Japanese horse has previously achieved. Besides, it is the most recipient of cash prizes, which reached 19 million dollars.

Christophe Le Maire won the best knight title after a strong and accomplished record of the French knight, who won 13 titles in the first category races, most notably the Japan Cup and Tino Shaw, races of the 2000 and 1000 Genies of Japan, in addition to his leadership of the distinguished champion Almond Ay to achieve a number of achievements that Do not forget.

Godolphin coach Charlie Appleby was on a date with the title of best coach, and Appleby left a clear imprint in world horse races in recent years, as he won 14 titles in the first category races in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, Most notably, he won the Goodmont International title, the King Stand Stakes and the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, in addition to leading the Coaches Championship at the Dubai World Cup Carnival this year.

The top prize for tireless bidding went to the jockey Jerry Bailey, who is considered the best American knight ever in history, with a score of 5893 victories, while his total prize money reached $ 296 million during his 31-year career, as he ranked second in The list of the most awarded Al-Fursan prize money in North America upon retirement in 2006, and the third place in the list so far.

The veteran knight was crowned with a number of unforgettable legendary accomplishments, as he won the titles of “Kentucky Derby”, “Belmont Stakes” and “Breaking Stakes” twice for each of the two races, and won the “Braders Cup” races on 15 occasions, and the Dubai World Cup 4 times. In addition to receiving the Eclipse Award 7 times in the cavalry category, an achievement that no one has ever achieved before.

Despite his resounding victories and records that have not yet been broken, his adventure with the legendary champion Cigar remains on the minds of horse racing fans around the world, as he achieved 16 consecutive victories with him in the year 1995, and then crowned the title of the first edition of the Dubai World Cup The year 1996.

“Silk Racing” won the title of best owner, as Silk Racing achieved wide fame in Japanese and international races for more than 3 decades. The evidence is that they won 9 titles in the first category races during the past period. The company also brought out to the world distinguished champions who achieved a number of major achievements in global tracks. Most notably, “Almond Eye”, “Indy Champ”, “Blast and Nebes”, “Glory Physics”, “Salius” and a number of other stars.

As for the audience’s choice, it was for the British knight Holly Doyle, who made her distinguished mark in world horse races in a short period, as evidenced by her remarkable achievements last year, which was represented in winning five races in one day at the “Windsor” track and achieving her first title at the Royal Ascot festival. »In addition to entering history as the first knight to win a race in the first category during the” Heroes Day “festival at the end of the English season in 2020.

On the international level, Holly Doyle became the first knight to gain the honor of winning the “International Knights Championship” that was held in Hong Kong, as well as in the evening of the “Saudi Cup”.