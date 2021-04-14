Employees of the Investigative Committee of Russia conducted searches in the editorial office of the independent student magazine DOXA. About it TASS said the lawyer of one of the detainees, Sergei Telnov.

“The search was carried out in the morning [14 апреля]… After that, several people were detained. Among them is my client Vladimir Metelkin, ”said the defender.

According to a source of the agency close to the investigation, apart from Metelkin, the editor-in-chief of the magazine Armen Aramyan and editor Natalya Tyshkevich were detained.

According to Telnov, he does not yet know which criminal case is being searched for, since he has not familiarized himself with his protocol and other materials. IN Telegram-channel DOXA reports that searches in the editorial office and at the correspondents are taking place because of the video in support of students, which was removed at the request of Roskomnadzor.

Also, according to the newspaper, Tyshkevich is accused under Article 151.2 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Involvement of a minor in committing acts that pose a danger to the life of a minor”).

DOXA is an independent student magazine about the problems of the student community and higher education in Russia. In May 2020, the publication published an open letter against sexual abuse and harassment in a university setting. Its authors called for the creation of mechanisms to protect against harassment by teachers.