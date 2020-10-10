The 2020 Giro is surprisingly being a preserve for riders. After the two triumphs of Filippo Ganna and the hat-trick of a sprinter like Démare, this Saturday it was the turn of a time trialist at the level of the British Alex Dowsett. He was the strongest of the six-runner drum break that reached the finish line with almost 14 minutes of advantage and in which Israel knew how to handle the circumstance of taking two members. His triumph, alone after leaving his companions 7.5 km from the finish, is the 15th of his career, although the second in line (along with the first of his record in 2011), as the previous 13 victories had been in time trial stages. Important for a 32-year-old cyclist still without a contract in 2021. For his team, an Israel that makes its World Tour debut this year, is also key: it means the seventh of the season and, of course, the most important because it is his first in races of the highest category.

There was no news among the favorites in a stage that started with a news that lit all the alarms. Simon Yates, who was starring in a disappointing performance for no apparent reason, was retiring after testing positive for coronavirus. The tests to his companions from Mitchelton were negative and the race was held … but very pending what will happen on Monday on the rest day, when the entire peloton of which the British rider was part undergoes the corresponding controls.

It is not known if such news influenced the development of a stage in which a drum leak was allowed from kilometer 22 that would monopolize the sporting interest of the day. The stars: Matthew Holmes (Lotto-Soudal), Mathias Brandle and Alex Dowsett (Israel), Simone Ravanelli (Androni), Joey Rosskopf (CCC) and Salvatore Puccio (Ineos). The route, 200 km with two passes and a final circuit with a hard slope at 9%, served for the six applicants to decide who would raise their arms in Vieste. But for little else.

The peloton, also aware that this Sunday the mountainous stage ending in Roccaraso will be much more demanding, took it easy, although, incomprehensibly, this did not prevent continuous falls and problems. IEven for a favorite like Jakob Fuglsang, who had to shoot for a long time in pursuit with his team, Astana, who rolled in blocks to quickly link up. The shock was not greater since, despite some attempt by Trek to launch the group, the rest of the favorites did not want to assume the wear and tear of trying to eliminate the Dane from the list of applicants.