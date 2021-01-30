LATEST figures from the Valencian health ministry released last night (January 29) showed 7,929 new coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period in the region.

That was up by 1,074 on the Thursday total, but the more indicative week-to-week measurement is a fall of 701 new infections compared to January 22.

The record daily figure was 9,810 infections on January 20.

Hospital admissions recorded a fourth-successive daily drop with 4,463 people getting treatment, down by 75 over a 24-hour period.

Last Monday (January 25), hospitalizations reached a pandemic peak of 4,777.

Patients in intensive care have risen again to 651, up by 18 since Thursday.

New infections and hospitalizations both appear to be climbing faster in Alicante Province than in Valencia Province.

The pandemic daily high of 98 deaths was equalled for the third time yesterday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,610 in the Valencian Community.

62 new outbreaks have been reported, with 21 in Alicante Province.

Elche had three of those outbreaks, with two each in Alicante, Benidorm, Calpe, Javea, and Pilar de la Horadada.