NEW COVID-19 cases have almost halved in a week in the Valencian Community according to figures released last night (February 8) by the regional health department.

2,046 new coronavirus infections were reported over a 24-hour period, as weekend coronavirus cases went sharply downwards.

It means that a total of 7,211 new infections were notified since last Friday (February 5), compared to 13,261 the previous weekend.

Despite this positive trend, Valencian President, Ximo Puig, made it clear yesterday that he was in no hurry to relax current restrictions like border closures.

55 people have died in the last 24 hours, with 29 of the fatalities coming from nursing home residents.

Hospitalizations in the Valencian Community are dramatically down over seven days.

They stand at 3,547, 100 less than on Sunday, and much lower than the February 1 figure of 4,657.

ICU admissions are also down over a week at 648, compared to 670.

29 outbreaks have been reported in the region, with the most significant one in Benidorm involving 22 cases originating at a work location.