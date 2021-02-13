NEW COVID-19 cases are continuing to spiral downwards in the Valencian Community, with figures almost two-thirds lower than a week earlier.

The latest briefing from the Valencian health ministry last night (February 12) reported 2,205 new infections, compared to 6,130 new cases a week earlier.

Just over three weeks ago, a record daily total of 9,810 cases were declared on January 20.

On a day-to-day basis, yesterday’s figure was 706 down on the Thursday total.

91 additional deaths were announced bringing the pandemic total to 5,887 fatalities.

Hospital admissions recorded another daily fall to 2,598 admissions, a 24-hour drop of 205 patients.

A week earlier, hospitalizations stood at 3,393, with the pandemic peak reached on January 25 with 4,777 admissions.

Patients in intensive care now number 530, compared to the Thursday figure of 561, and 632 a week earlier.

64 outbreaks have been declared in the Valencian Community, split between 32 in Valencia Province; 28 in Alicante Province; and four in Castellon Province.

A substantial proportion of the outbreaks are linked to schools and colleges.