Downtown Today, the Center Party Conference will begin, where Kulmuni will defend against the challengers – How the candidates outline the future of Finland, the party and the government

This weekend, it will be clear whether Katri Kulmuni will stay in the center. HS asked the presidential candidates for their views on the future of Finland, the party and the government.

Downtown people will elect their next chairman this weekend, which is hoped to turn the party’s support into growth. The downtown party meeting begins today, Friday.

To the sitting chairman To Katri Kulmun has registered three challengers, the strongest of whom are Annika Saarikko. HS: n in a support survey commissioned at the end of August 39 per cent of the centre’s supporters supported Saariko and 35 per cent Kulmun.

HS asked the presidential candidates three questions about the future of Finland, the city center and the government.

Katri Kulmuni­

Katri Kulmuni, 32

Sitting chairman since September 2019. Act as Minister of Economic Affairs Antti Rinteen in government and as Minister of Finance Sanna Marinin in the board but resigned in June following news coverage of performance training. Member of Parliament for the second term from the Lapland constituency.

1. What is Finland’s biggest challenge at the moment, and how will it be overcome?

“Economy and employment and inequality between people and regions. The economy and employment have darkened dramatically since the corona, while people’s experiences of inequality and invisibility are a longer-term challenge, but they are interlinked. In general, work is the best way to engage with society. “

“The most important thing for employment is to be able to make the decisions that are to be made in the budget debate. Instead of criticizing, it would be worth keeping jobs here and trying by all means to get more of them in Finland. Talks about tax cuts or cuts in business subsidies should now be sidelined. ”

“The ban on more than 50 local agreements should be removed from labor law: it is better to decide on lunch hours and holidays in the workplace. In terms of municipal finances, the state contribution system needs to be reformed. ”

2. How would you change the line of the center so that support starts to rise?

“The center line I lead is a line of regional equality, deep greenery and social justice. I have asked through the summer counterparts, what they would do differently, but I have not heard from them for any other line. “

“The center must be itself and do strong future work all the time. Every Finn should experience that the center is on their side. The only way to respond to people’s concerns is that more and more Finns have jobs. ”

3. What are the threshold issues for staying on board?

“Adherence to the government program and raising the level of the economy and employment as agreed. The economic and employment policy components must, of course, be able to adapt to the situation following the interest rate, but at least the measures agreed in the government program must be implemented and new, more ambitious measures must be agreed in the budgetary debate. “

“Without a credible economic policy, the government will not have the capacity to operate. I am confident that all parties understand the statistics on the economy. “

Annika Saarikko­

Annika Saarikko, 36

Minister of Science and Culture. Formerly Minister of Family and Basic Services and Vice-Chairman of the Center. Third-term Member of Parliament for the Southwest Finland constituency.

1. What is Finland’s biggest challenge at the moment, and how will it be overcome?

“Inequality. Too many problems accumulate for the same group of people on many metrics. Examples are intergenerational unemployment and incompetence, as well as regional differences such as access to services. ”

“Circumstances are not easing, but in principle all the problems are still solvable. Recognizing this requires exceptionally strong fairness from policymakers when it comes to making painful decisions in the economy. As concrete issues, I mention the issue of housing prices in different parts of Finland and poverty of families with children. ”

2. How would you change the line of the center so that support starts to rise?

“I wouldn’t significantly change the center line, but rather sharpen our important themes and brighten our core messages. They are true to their tism. Cooperation, moderation and empathy could also be emphasized in the activities. “

“I would emphasize basic security, the social conscience of the center and its role, for example, as a defender of families and a developer of care solutions for the elderly. For the longest time in Finland, the center has defended the right to more spacious living, close relations with nature, self-sufficiency and local communities. All of these have been of particular value with the coronavirus. The party must be able to strike now that the central themes around us are emphasized. ”

3. What are the threshold issues for staying on board?

“When we went to the board, we listed substantive threshold issues whose main themes are still valid. In the coming weeks, a common direction for Finland’s economic policy must also be found. Entrepreneurs must be able to be guaranteed a more predictable operating environment. There is a need for structural reforms in the labor market and a common vision of the serious state of the economy. “

“I don’t like the kind of policy-making that defies newspaper columns. The center has chosen the path of government responsibility. In this government base, we represent non-leftist Finland. What is needed now is not only the will to clarify one’s own goals but also the ability to agree. ”

Petri Honkonen­

Petri Honkonen, 33

Vice-chairman of the Center since September 2019. Member of Parliament for the second term in the Central Finland constituency.

1. What is Finland’s biggest challenge at the moment, and how will it be overcome?

“Threatening economic situation. The welfare state is a thing of the past decade, if we do not start creating economic growth now. ”

“Finland’s competitiveness as an investment destination for heavy industry must be increased through taxation and other means. Motoring must not become more expensive, and a continuation of emissions trading compensation must be found. In addition, ordinary people should be encouraged to invest, for example by reducing the taxation of small investments. ”

“Overall, perhaps the biggest thing is labor market reform. From the current situation, it can be concluded that the universality of collective agreements should be abandoned and moved to a local agreement. ”

2. How would you change the line of the center so that support starts to rise?

“The biggest problem with the downtown line right now is that people don’t know what it is. It is very unclear to people what the center represents and where it wants to lead Finland. ”

“The center must have clear goals that are purposefully pursued in both national and local politics. The number one goal is to maintain services and a social safety net. It will not succeed without economic growth. When this is clarified as a party line, the confidence of Finns will be restored. ”

3. What are the threshold issues for staying on board?

“It is essential that the government’s economic policy is on a credible footing. The budget debate will create 30,000 new jobs, and the spring framework debate must agree on how to create 70,000 more. ”

“Climate action must not miserable the lives of ordinary families, but must be accompanied by a poverty impact assessment. A road must be created for investments in the bioeconomy and industry, for example by changing the environmental permit. A family-friendly policy is essential, the cost of giving work must not rise, and opportunities must be created for teleworking. ”

“These things need to be met for government policy to have credibility and for the government to continue. They are in line with the government program and in that sense are by no means new. Above all, I want this understanding and leadership from the SDP. ”

Ilkka Tiainen­

Ilkka Tiainen, 38

Media entrepreneur from Alavus, Southern Ostrobothnia. At the turn of the 1990s and 2000s, he worked as the chairman of the Seinäjoki Central Youth and the Southern Ostrobothnia Central Youth District Government.

1. What is Finland’s biggest challenge at the moment, and how will it be overcome?

“Next Generation EU [Euroopan unionin elpymisväline] is such a big step towards the federation that I think it is Finland’s biggest challenge. If the text is adopted as it stands, there will be no going back. “

“My own suggestions are loan guarantees to individual states against which collateral is obtained, or subsidy purchases. It would preserve the state’s budgetary sovereignty. “

2. How would you change the line of the center so that support starts to rise?

“People support a party that does common things well. The openings in the center must be so large that they inspire a group, as big as building a primary school in the past. ”

“I would like to make one opening: could there be a parliamentary model of government in Finland in which the government would be made up of all parliamentary parties and how many ministers would they receive in elections?”

“The center should also lead the debate on environmental protection. All carbon sequestration, such as bogs and forests, should be transferred to the balance sheet and an allowance price calculated for them. Each municipality could calculate its own carbon balance. Such sparsely populated municipalities, which have a lot of forest and bogs, would be able to participate in emissions trading. ”

3. What are the threshold issues for staying on board?

“Of the threshold issues listed in the government sentiments, the vitality of the regions is absolutely vital to me. For example, the tasks of municipalities should not be increased, at least without compensation. I would also add the preservation of the independence and the budgetary authority, but I’m sure we speak the Board of Directors capable of creating a sensible counter-proposal elpymisvälineeseen. “

“I don’t want to raise a single issue. I believe that a solution can be found for everything if there is trust and the direction in which the country is taken. ”