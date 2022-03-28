Downtown Timo Reina and Ann-Mari Kemell as state secretaries of the city center

Reina is currently the Executive Vice President of the Finnish Association of Local Authorities and Kemell is Annika Saarikko’s special assistant.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Central) has called for his Secretary of State Timo Reinan. Reina is currently the Executive Vice President of the Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities. He will remain on leave from the Association of Finnish Municipalities.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) has in turn called him secretary of state Ann-Mari Kemellin. Kemell will also serve as the Secretary of State for the new Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, who will be appointed on Thursday.

Kemell is currently the Special Adviser on Economic Policy in the Archipelago. He has previously served in several central ministers as a special assistant in economic and tax policy.

Currently serving as Secretary of State in the Ministry of Finance Maria Kaisa Lobby has been elected Chairman of the Board of the Central Finland Welfare Region. Acting State Secretary to the Minister for Economic Affairs and the Minister for Agriculture and Forestry Jukka Ihanus moves to other tasks.