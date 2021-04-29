Downtown This is how Saarikko in the city center explains the decision to stay in government: Finns would not have wanted instability after the corona year

“The entity that was originally discussed was one that I could not live with in accordance with political values ​​and principles,” Saarikko says of the protracted negotiations.

Downtown Chairman, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko explained to the Estates House on Thursday, when he arrived at the board meeting, he further explained why the center decided to stay on the board after difficult framework dispute negotiations.

According to Saarikko, one significant factor was that he did not believe that citizens wanted political instability after a difficult year of interest.

“The fact that there is stability in Finland, and that the political crisis, which is protracted, was very strongly influencing my assessment,” Saarikko said.

To the substance in connection with the archipelago referred to indebtedness.

“What was crucial in terms of substance? The fact that the debt rally will not be left to the next government, but that public finances will be treated as next year is still an exceptional year for the aftercare of the corona, but from then on, expenditures and revenues will be balanced in a sustainable way. ”

According to HS data The main points of the agreement are close to the compromise proposals made by the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) brought to the talks as early as last week.

The government intends exceeds previously agreed expenditure frameworks in 2022 by about 900 million euros and in 2023 by about 500 million euros. Last week, Marin proposed that the expenditure framework be exceeded in 2023 by about 850 million euros. It came a little downwards at the request of the center.

The Center did not receive at least a significant increase in the employment measures required in the negotiations.

For more than a week the stretched frame talks drifted badly into the knot early in the week and the government was estimated to be close to collapsing.

Reconciliation began to seem likely when Saarikko said on Wednesday morning after the parliamentary group meeting that the pieces would start to fall into place. He had previously discussed the two prime ministers Sanna Marinin (sd).

Questions have been raised about what the center thinks changed between Tuesday and Wednesday. Saarikko said on Tuesday that confidence in government decision-making is faltering and leaving the government appeared to be close.

According to some HS sources, it has been the case, for example, that the discussion between Saarikko and Marin has talked about some kind of strengthening of the Sdp center axis in the government.

From the archipelago was asked on Thursday whether the government’s negotiations were worth crunching for a week, when it is difficult to see that the outcome would have concretely changed much since the early days of the negotiations.

Saarikko said the center took the mid-term riot seriously because a lot had changed from the initial stage of the government and because there is now a phase of transition from the corona crisis to reconstruction.

“The entity that was originally discussed was one with which I could not have lived in accordance with political values ​​and principles,” he said.

“It’s no secret that my experience isn’t that the deal is by no means perfect. But you can live with it. Now there is a government like this in the country, and the center is part of it. ”

Saarikko also said that he estimates that the difficult season has strengthened the understanding between the SDP and the city center. He also said he believed that cooperation between him and the prime minister could go smoothly.

Saarikko also referred to estimates that the government crisis was a theater or a worthless play.

“I never think it is worthless to defend one’s own political principles, and it is never worthless to defend Finland’s stable economy.”

From the archipelago was finally asked at the Estates House how he would respond if asked why the center is still a guarantor of the red-green government.

Saarikko said that the center is a taxpayer’s guarantee that the debt will be taken over. The initial proposals in the negotiations were different in this respect. Next year, however, corona aftercare will be needed, Saarikko said.

“Is it not clear to everyone now that the center does not belong to that red-green front, but said its position in its own voice?”