Downtown The debate between the candidates for the presidency of the Center has been superficial and there are no differences of line.

Downtown based on the panels of presidential candidates, it has been difficult to distinguish between different candidates. Exams have so far been described in public as a nice chat.

“The debate has been such a surface,” says the former party secretary of the center, ”Doctor of Political Science Pekka Perttula To STT.

According to Perttula, the discussions have remained a personal comparison and have not been reached until the content discussion.

“When the party’s support has diminished, no one wants to be the one to dissolve the party but to seek unifying issues,” Perttula interprets.

The chairman will be elected at the party meeting next weekend. At the bow of the ruling party, a Member of Parliament is seeking an extension Katri Kulmuni. He has been challenged by the Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko, party vice chairman and MP Petri Honkonen and outside politics as an entrepreneur Ilkka Tiainen.

Some According to Perttula, the emphasis is on the backgrounds of the candidates. In fact, it is difficult to find large line differences by examining the political programs written for the election campaign.

Saarikko from Southwest Finland emphasizes social issues. In his Center for Life – Pulsating Life program, he emphasizes, among other things, that “the center must return to a basic security party” and that “I want the center to be the best advocate for families, a listener to concerns and wishes”.

With eyebrows the end of the Ministerial Finance Pest, which ended in June, and therefore economic policy thinking, as well as the particularly strong emphasis on regional policy from Lapland.

“If I am known for anything in Finland, I am probably best known as a regional politician from Kepund, according to some as a ‘ruthless’ regional politician,” he writes in his 50-page pamphlet The Common Center.

Honkonen’s program in Central Finland emphasizes, among other things, economic activity and support for entrepreneurship.

“Business needs to be deregulated. The protection of ownership must be adhered to, as it is a vital condition for economic activity and productivity growth, ”says the Wealth Framework Program – Finland’s Road to Welfare.

In a leading position are Saarikko and Kulmuni. Mightily In a poll released on Friday, nearly half of the central influencers support Saariko and a third would call Kulmun for the next season.

According to Perttula, the situation is positive for the party.

“The support figures for both top candidates are so strong that neither will in a way disappear. Evenness also puts pressure on the winner to take the loser’s views into account. ”

It was downtown chairman after the party meeting, whoever, there is a lot of work ahead to get the party’s support to rise by ten percent from the feeling.

“The chairman needs to take the lead clearly. It can mean pretty tough solutions. We have to evaluate the team from the ministers, ”says Perttula.

He would have liked to have seen these gestures of the leader already on the panels, i.e. a decent attempt to challenge other parties.

Perttula himself does not vote at the party meeting and has not set out to support any of the presidential candidates.