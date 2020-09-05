Downtown The center will elect its chairman today – Live broadcast from around 8.30 am

If none of the candidates receives more than half of the votes in the first round, the two best voters advance to the second round. The name of the party leader is expected to be clear from 3 to 4 p.m.

Center today elects its chairman at a party meeting to be held in Oulu and 15 remote points around Finland.

HS is closely following the party meeting. The live broadcast from Oulu starts at about 8.30. My eyebrow talks at 9 a.m. and at 12 p.m., a party leadership aspiration exam is held.

The chairman of the center Katri Kulmunin the continuation of the presidency is at stake only after a year. The strongest challenger is considered to be the Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko. The other candidates are MPs Petri Honkonen and outside politics as an entrepreneur Ilkka Tiainen.

Downtown there is an exceptional amount of uncertainty associated with the party convention because traditional campaigning has been impossible. As a result, the outcome of the presidential election is more difficult to predict than normal.

Traditionally, candidates ’final speeches also have a big impact on insecure voters.

The traditional campaign noise shone in Oulu during his absence yesterday. The evening before the election of the chairman is usually a busy campaign time. Now, the only option for the campaign teams was to make carefully considered phone calls instead of bar rounds, as little else could be done.

Saturday three vice-chairmen will also be elected for a two-year term. The candidates are MPs Hilkka Kemppi and Pasi Kivisaari as well as a special assistant and former MEP Riikka Pakarinen. There may be even more candidates.

It already seems clear that a large proportion of the vice-chairs will change, as the current vice-chairs Juha Rehula, Hannakaisa Heikkinen and Petri Honkonen have at least not registered for the race yet.

Also party secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen the season is interrupted, but he is about to get an extension because no contenders have emerged.