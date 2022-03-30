Downtown The center will choose a successor to the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Lepä – These names are on display in the bets

Possible ministerial names include Elsi Katainen, MEP, Anne Kalmar, Chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Forestry, Petri Honko, Vice-Chair of the Center, and Juha Pylvä, Chair of the Parliamentary Group.

Center will be nominated by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry on Thursday To Jari Lepä.

The election will be made at a joint meeting of the parliamentary group, the party government and MEPs, which will begin at 9 a.m.

The alder has announced that he will resign his political career after the current election term. That is why he is now giving up his ministerial portfolio. The successor is to be officially appointed a member of the Government during February.

Possible Among other things, Leppä’s candidates to succeed have been considered a member of the European Parliament, both in public and behind the scenes Elsi KataistaChairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture and Forestry Anne Kalmaria Vice – President of the Center Petri Honkosta and the chairman of the parliamentary group From Juha Pylvä.

The proposal from the Minister is made by the party chairman Annika Saarikko.

There is experience in the center that there are also candidates who can come.

Downtown people assess in the background discussions that agricultural and forestry expertise is particularly important in this ministerial position.

Its importance is emphasized, as the agricultural situation in Finland is currently difficult due to, among other things, a sharp rise in costs. The war in Ukraine is likely to exacerbate the situation. Government has promised support domestic food production with around € 300 million.

The general political experience of the future minister is also likely to be relevant. Negotiation skills are asked about, among other things, EU affairs.

If sex weighed in the choice, women could be strong. There is currently only one woman in the downtown ministerial group. The chairman of the center and the party secretary, on the other hand, are women, and gender is not necessarily given weight.

The constituency of an elected politician also tends to play a role in ministerial elections.

Elsi Katainen has been a Member of the European Parliament since 2018. Prior to that, he was a Member of Parliament from 2007 to 2018.

Katainen could benefit from expertise in the field. He is an agrologist and teacher by training and has worked as an agricultural entrepreneur.

The fact that Katainen is from the Savo-Karelia constituency, for which there is currently no minister, could also be important.

The two central parliamentarians in the area, Anu Vehviläinen and Hanna-Kaisa Heikkinenare also about to leave Parliament in the upcoming elections, so a prominent name may be needed for the region.

An Oulu resident would rise from the reserve to the European Parliament Mirja Vehkaperäif Katainen were to become a minister.

Also Kalmari from Kivijärvi, Chairman of the Committee on Agriculture and Forestry, has an agricultural background, which, together with the committee’s experience, could speak in his favor. Kalmari has a degree in agronomy and a master’s degree in agriculture and forestry.

He and Petri Honkonen are both from the Central Finnish constituency, which is not currently becoming a minister either.

A resident of Saarijärvi Honkonen, as the party’s vice-chairman, is already a somewhat tried-and-true politician, which could be an advantage for the minister. Honko has generally been considered a rising name in the city center.

He owns more than a hundred acres of forest space. Honkonen has a master’s degree in philosophy and a history and social studies teacher.

Pylväs holds a Master’s degree in Agriculture and Forestry and is an entrepreneur in machinery and agriculture. He is from the Oulu constituency, of which there is currently no minister.

In the background speculation MEPs are also mentioned, for example Eeva Kallin, Arto Pirttilahti and Hanna Kososen names.

It is also not considered impossible in the bets that the center would end up rotating ministers so that the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry would come from the current group of ministers and a new minister would be elected to another position. In that case, the strongest names for the new minister could be those other than the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.