Downtown The Center began its party meeting – Kulmuni spoke about employment measures, Vanhanen emphasized the government’s responsibility: “The Ministry of Editorial Affairs cannot lead the country”

The chairman will be voted on in a decentralized party meeting on Saturday.

Downtown chairman Katri Kulmuni spoke at the center party meeting in Oulu on Friday about improving employment, the future of the center party and the lessons of the coronavirus crisis.

In his opening remarks, Kulmuni referred to the chairman of the SDP Sanna Marinin to raise the idea of ​​a shorter working day in the future at its own party meeting.

“The concern of Finns is not to make the working day shorter, but to have enough jobs for more Finns,” said Katri Kulmuni.

He also said that in the upcoming government budget talks in the center, “there are no options” to not take action to safeguard existing jobs and create new ones.

Also the Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen gave a speech in which he noted that many party convention representatives were considering the issue of government accountability.

“I’m just saying the following: the crisis is of such a nature that if the government’s work ends, it now doesn’t offer the opportunity to spend months in government negotiations. The editorial office cannot lead the country, ”Vanhanen said.

According to Vanhanen, political government is needed immediately.

“No message should be inferred from this message of mine other than that the government must redeem its credibility every day and in future decisions the government will show the same leadership as was seen in the national care of the corona in the spring.”

Opposition party coalition blackmailed the center at its own party meeting In Pori: Chairman of the Coalition Party’s parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen patted the future president of the center very hard against the prime minister.

“Dear downtown president, no more meetings just setting goals,” he said.

My eyebrows is fighting in Oulu for the continuation of his own presidency. The party assembly will vote on the chairman tomorrow, Saturday.

The Minister of Science and Culture has been considered the strongest candidate Annika Saarikko. The other candidates are MPs Petri Honkonen and outside politics as an entrepreneur Ilkka Tiainen. In his speech, Kulmuni thanked all the opponents by first names.

Katri Kulmuni spoke at the opening of the downtown party conference on Friday.­

My eyebrows began his speech with thanksgiving birthday greetings. Today, Friday, is his 33rd birthday.

After the opening, Kulmuni learned the lessons of the coronavirus crisis. According to him, in addition to Finland’s regional development, it is important to take the whole world into account and take care of security of supply.

“The direction of global development must also become ecological and sustainable.”

In my speech, I also highlighted, for example, the export industry, energy tax and youth unemployment. Child poverty and extended treatment queues also received attention.

The coronavirus has made the party convention very different from the center party meetings normally. In addition to Oulu, it is held at 15 remote points around Finland. For example, the ticket march was considerably less than usual.

“Emptiness. It does penetrate here, ”said HS’s on-site reporter Anna-Liina Kauhanen About the atmosphere of Ouluhalli in the first meters of the party meeting.

Participants in the party meeting were received in protective gear.­

Katri Kulmuni at the party meeting.­

The leading figures in the city center were wearing face masks at a party meeting in Oulu. Pictured is party secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen, vice-chairman Juha Rehula, chairman of the parliamentary group Antti Kurvinen, party leader Katri Kulmuni and candidate for chairman Petri Honkonen.­

The President the season is usually two years old, but Kulmun’s sequel is at stake after only a year. My eyebrows resigned in June as Minister of Finance due to ambiguities over the fees for his performance training.

Kulmun’s burden is also that he has not succeeded in raising the party’s support from 10 to 12 per cent of the surface. He himself has argued that his work is still in progress and that change will not occur quickly.

Downtown line within two days also their policies. The meeting will adopt a reform agenda for the 2030s and more than 260 initiatives are addressed.

On Saturday, three vice-chairmen will also be elected for a two-year term. The candidates are MPs Hilkka Kemppi and Pasi Kivisaari as well as a special assistant and former MEP Riikka Pakarinen. There may be even more candidates.

It already seems clear that a large proportion of the vice-chairs will change, as the current vice-chairs Juha Rehula, Hannakaisa Heikkinen and Petri Honkonen at least not yet registered for the race.

Also party secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen the season is interrupted, but he is about to get an extension because there are no opponents.