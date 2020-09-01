Downtown The candidates for the presidency of the center will meet in the IS exam – Live broadcast at 5.30 pm

The center will elect a chairman at the party meeting starting on Friday.

Downtown top three candidates for the presidency, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko, the current chairman of the party Katri Kulmuni and the Vice-Chairman Petri Honkonen take part in an exam organized by Ilta-Sanomat at 5.30 pm.

HS shows the ISTV exam live.

The center will elect a chairman at the party meeting starting on Friday. In addition to the trio now being examined, an entrepreneur is nominated Ilkka Tiainen.