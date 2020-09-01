No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Downtown The candidates for the presidency of the center will meet in the IS exam – Live broadcast at 5.30 pm

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 1, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The center will elect a chairman at the party meeting starting on Friday.

Downtown top three candidates for the presidency, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko, the current chairman of the party Katri Kulmuni and the Vice-Chairman Petri Honkonen take part in an exam organized by Ilta-Sanomat at 5.30 pm.

HS shows the ISTV exam live.

The center will elect a chairman at the party meeting starting on Friday. In addition to the trio now being examined, an entrepreneur is nominated Ilkka Tiainen.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Manchester City only agrees to the free crossing of Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.