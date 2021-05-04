Downtown Professor: Downtown District Leaders Raising Party Profile May Be More Pleasant Than Voters

“Yes, the city center also tried to drive financial discipline thinking and a faster return to spending frameworks, but it did not succeed. The staggering of unemployment security and the promotion of local agreement were also not progressing much, ”Ilkka Ruostetsaari points out.

“The center the satisfaction of the district leaders with the achievements of the framework dispute can be explained by the fact that they were pleased to raise the party’s profile during the municipal elections, ”says the professor of political science Ilkka Ruostetsaari Results of the HS survey from the University of Tampere.

Virtually all of the district leaders reached by HS answered “yes” when asked if they were satisfied with what the center achieved in the framework dispute.

Ruostetsaari recalls that the center had a conscious goal to raise its profile and strengthen its position in the framework negotiations so that its stamp as a subsidiary of the left and the Greens would disappear.

“Districts are supporting their own party as the election approaches. Another thing is whether raising the profile affected voters who alienate the quarrel in politics, ”Ruostetsaari ponders.

From the actual ones the center received only part of its objectives in the framework dispute, such as support for peat production.

“The peat issue is also symbolic for the city’s supporters, as domestic energy production has always been important to it,” says Ruostetsaari.

“Yes, the city center also tried to drive financial discipline thinking and a faster return to spending frameworks, but it did not succeed. The phasing out of unemployment security and the promotion of local agreement also did not progress, ”Ruostetsaari points out.

“It is interesting in itself that the center has now taken on the role of the Coalition in the government, as if the Prime Minister Juha Sipilän (Central) right-wing politics received a verdict in the last parliamentary elections. It seems that Finland is moving towards a bloc policy when the SDP moves more to the left and the center, the Coalition Party and the Basic Finns to the right, ”Ruostetsaari estimates.