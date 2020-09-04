Downtown “Probably the atmosphere will be electrified by Saturday at the latest” – the party meeting in the city center began without a handshake and campaign noise, but in Kerava the atmosphere was waiting

In addition to Oulu, the downtown party meeting, which began on Friday, will be monitored at 15 remote points across Finland. In Kerava, the beginning of the meeting was attended by an estimated one hundred people.

Provincial songs, Night and the Finnish beat: when the people of central Finland waited for the start of their party meeting on Friday afternoon, the music had been chosen quite confidently.

However, the orchestra was about 600 kilometers away in Oulu and the listeners – mainly center-active in Helsinki, Uusimaa and Swedish-speaking districts – at the Keuda House in Kerava. It is one of the 16 remote points to which the party convention is divided.

If you didn’t have your hands on it, the masks on the faces of many, and the protective visors on staff would not have reminded you of exceptional circumstances, you might have thought of a district meeting instead of a party meeting. The acquaintances were greeted, but based on the body language of the people flowing into the hall, many wanted to follow the safety instructions.

The drama of Saturday’s presidential election didn’t yet seem to be felt in the air.

Atmosphere will be reached despite exceptional arrangements, many meeting delegates speculated below the opening.

“I believe that when the chairman speaks and the meeting starts, it becomes that feeling of joint management,” said the Helsinki-based Noora Juvonen.

“The atmosphere will probably electrify by Saturday at the latest.”

In previous party meetings, Juvonen has liked panels and other discussions, most of which are now left out.

“But there has been a heated debate in Some,” he pointed out.

Also excluded are the flag march, the morning devotion and even the campaign pile with balloons: presidential candidates are only allowed one campaign product to be distributed in advance. In Kerava, only the campaign ads in front of the hall told about the race.

For two days the main program of the reduced meeting is on Saturday. In this way, those interested can follow the start date of the program from home and arrive only the next day.

In Kerava, there were about a hundred visually assessed participants on Friday. More than half of those who registered arrived on the opening day. That is more than previously estimated, said the Uusimaa district executive director Ari Maskonen.

He believed that the meeting program creates community even at a distance, and seeing acquaintances working elsewhere in Finland is just a “cherry on a cake”.

“When your own people meet each other, that already helps. However, there has been a long time here when no one has been met. ”

Kalevi Piippo, Salme Nepponen and Martti Väyrynen from Tuusula reported good moods despite the exceptional circumstances. They also relied on the functionality of the technology: “This is where experience is gained. Let’s grow deeper and deeper into the digital world, ”Nepponen said.­

Ramble there was a Tuusula on the lines Martti Väyrynen, which has toured party meetings since the late 1980s. Usually, one of the highlights has been meeting old acquaintances and getting to know new ones.

“This is a bit of a stripped down model,” Väyrynen commented.

“But now you see acquaintances from Uusimaa and Helsinki.”

Before the opening, Väyrynen exchanged news Salme Nepposen and Kalevi Piipon with. Everyone had come from Tuusula, but represented their own associations.

“The atmosphere is always good. But now there is a little confusion about what to do, where to go and how the protocol goes, ”Nepponen said.

He added that things will certainly be clarified later.

Main meeting place With the exception of Oulu, only official party conference representatives and other persons relevant to the meeting can access the remote points.

They are the party secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen According to the survey, more than usual, more than 2,400 in total. There are less than 2,700 all participants. For comparison: about 4,000 people were present at the 2018 party meeting in Sotkamo.

In Kainuu, some of the voting representatives with voting rights also participate remotely, as it has been advised to avoid crossing municipal boundaries due to the corona situation. Elsewhere, they have to reach remote points or send a deputy.

“Over the course of the summer, it was not possible to have a bracketed system in which such a large group would have been able to participate through personal participation links,” Pirkkalainen told HS before the meeting.

So at least some of the meeting places will be hundreds of people. Pirkkalainen assured that enough space has been reserved for everyone to keep safety distances.

The Chairs will be elected on Saturday by a traditional closed ballot. Each remote point shall submit its votes to the Committee on Procedures, which shall sum them up. Representatives participating remotely in Kainuu will vote by text message.

The technical implementation of video connections is taken care of by an external partner. Arrangements have been in a hurry, as it was decided to decentralize the meeting in mid-August.

“A lot of time has been spent on ensuring the adequacy of internet connections. We also have a contingency plan in case of disconnection, ”said party secretary Pirkkalainen in advance.

In Kerava at least the initial phase of the party meeting seemed to run smoothly without any technical problems. Chairman of the District Board of Southern Ostrobothnia Mikko Savola said during the meeting break by phone that everything had gone well at the Seinäjoki remote point as well.

“The little one had palpitations when there was a small power outage half an hour before he started. But it corrected quickly, ”Savola said.

“Yes, of course, the atmosphere is quite different from when there are many thousands of people in the same hall. There, the feeling is much higher. ”

Savola did not say the exact number of participants in the remote meeting, but gave 150-250 people as a fork. An estimated one-third of them came to register for the meeting on Friday.

“Tomorrow, when it’s main day, there will definitely be a lot more hustle and bustle.”

Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen spoke in Kerava on Friday.­

Speeches are also held at remote points during the weekend.

The Minister of Finance, among others, spoke in Kerava on Friday Matti Vanhanen. Of the other well-known Centralians, at least the Minister of Defense was present Antti Kaikkonen.

“An exciting meeting,” Vanhanen, who arrived at the opening, commented.

Vanhanen had an optimistic view of the exceptional arrangements: in a way, a future meeting is at hand. If teleworking remains a permanent trend, it is not a bad thing for downtown goals.

“Although the nature of the party meeting is that people’s meetings are also needed. Not everything can be managed remotely. ”