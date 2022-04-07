Downtown Paavo Väyrynen is running for the presidency of the city center again

In the last decade, Väyrynen quarreled with the center’s leadership and managed to separate from the party and form its own parties.

Heroic politician Paavo Väyrynen is once again running for the presidency of the center. Väyrynen, 75, announced this in a press release on Thursday.

Väyrynen chaired the center from 1980 to 1990. In the last decade, he quarreled with the leadership of the center and even had time to separate from the party and form his own parties.

Väyrynen returned to the city center in 2020, and he was elected to the party government.

In his press release, Väyrynen says that with his candidacy he wants to open a debate on the political line of the city center, especially foreign and security policy.

“We must take care of Finland’s independence and our country’s status as a militarily non-aligned, neutral country,” writes Väyrynen, who is known as a strict opponent of NATO membership.

The chairman of the center will be elected in June at the Lappeenranta party convention. The current chairman Annika Saarikko has said it is seeking a successor.