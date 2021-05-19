Downtown IL: The Center Parliamentary Group is already discussing the position of Hoskonen, who voted against the stimulus package today

Hannu Hoskonen voted against the adoption of the EU recovery package, unlike almost the rest of the party.

Downtown the parliamentary group is already discussing today Hannu Hoskonen position in the group. He tells about it Evening paper.

Iltalehti writes that it had been made clear to the group that a severe punishment would be allowed if Hoskonen did not stand behind the stimulus package.

Neither downtown Tuomas Kettunen did not vote in favor of the package. According to the newspaper, Kettunen will survive with a warning, as he, like Hoskonen, has not had any other disagreements with the parliamentary group.

According to the newspaper, the parliamentary group has been convened at eight in the morning. Usually the group meets on Thursdays.