Downtown Helsinki city center women make a criminal report for harassing Saarikko’s online event

Last week, the virtual event for women in central Helsinki was disrupted by violent video and racist insults. According to the chairman of the organization, there were threatening elements in the harassment.

Helsinki downtown women plan to file a criminal complaint with the party chairman on Wednesday Annika Saarikon of the online event, said the president of the organization Päivi Mononen-Mikkilä on tuesday. The Helsinki Central Women’s Bureau decided on the matter on Tuesday.

Saarikko had had time to speak for a few minutes at a web event last Wednesday when a violent video appeared on the screen. The harassment continued with racist insults. The moderator removed the video and the names of the participants suspected of harassment.

“This is an activity that is completely unacceptable because it is a disruption of open civic and electoral activities. It also had threatening elements, ie there are all reasons to report a crime, ”Mononen-Mikkilä emphasized.

Last week’s webinar continued normally after the moderator’s intervention.

The archipelago at the time of the incident was speaking at a virtual event organized by the women of Helsinki Dear city: Light for election work. In addition to Saarikko, the speaker was the candidate for mayor of downtown Helsinki Eeva Kärkkäinen.

Surprisingly, a video appeared on the screen where people were threatened with a gun. The video was apparently from some computer game. In addition, the text “Heil Hitler” appeared in the message field on the screen. The Nazi salute was followed in the message field by a slew of racist insults in Finnish.

However, the event was moderately controlled by the Moderator, and Saarikko was able to continue.

Saarikko commented on the situation afterwards and said that racism must always be condemned. Saarikko said he spoke about the attack to the chairmen of other parties who were unaware of similar incidents on their own occasions.

“Parties need to be aware that this form of harassment also exists,” Saarikko commented on the situation To HS last week.