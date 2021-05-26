Downtown Antti Kurvinen will replace Saarikko as Minister of Science and Culture – live broadcast

Annika Saariko will become Minister of Finance.

Center has elected the chairman of the parliamentary group as the Minister of Science and Culture Antti Kurvisen. Current Minister of Science and Culture To Annika Saariko becomes Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen leaving office.

According to Kurvinen, the task is difficult, as the corona epidemic has been reflected as “black shadows” in the industry.

“Finnish civil society, sports, sports, art and culture are living through one of the most difficult stages in our history,” Kurvinen said.

“I will focus all my energy on helping the Finnish sports, cultural and organizational field.”

The center’s party government, the center’s MEPs and the parliamentary group met in the morning.

Vanhanen and Saarikko said over the weekend In an interview with Rural Future on the replacement of the Minister of Finance.

Saarikko will take his place as Minister of Finance tomorrow, Thursday.

Read more: What will change when Annika Saarikko becomes the guardian of the state coffin?

Vanhanen already said when he took over the task that the ministry was a project for him. The timing of the change was now justified by a suitable seam point: Vanhanen has taken care of a difficult midfield and Saarikko will have access to the future budget.

Saarikko has not wanted to comment on whether the party could also do more extensive ministerial recycling in the same context.

“I will then comment on all of these issues related to the ministerial changes on Wednesday,” he told HS on Monday.

According to BTI, no more extensive recycling is expected in the party.

The old man is said he intends to continue his work as a regular MP. He does not seek to chair any committee, for example.

“After this pretty hard year of crunch, I don’t want any front-line positions now in terms of committee responsibilities,” Vanhanen told STT.

Prior to his post as Minister of Finance last summer, Vanhanen served as Speaker of Parliament. Now, he is not returning, at least not directly to the presidency.

“The position of the president is not such that it is changed in the middle of the year by internal decisions of the parties alone. It will then be considered in early February. ”

Read more: Traditional cuts and tax increases will not be enough to balance the economy in the future, says Matti Vanhanen: “There are individual hundreds of millions there”