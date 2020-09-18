Downtown Annika Saariko is expected to give growth to the city center in her first line speech – HS looks straight at 9

Annika Saarikko, who was elected chairman of the center at the beginning of September, will give her first regular speech today.

HS shows the speech live at about nine o’clock.

Saarikko, the Minister of Science and Culture, won the former Minister of Finance, who had only served for a year, in the party leadership competition. Katri Kulmunin. Kulmun’s burden was, among other things, the historically weak support for the center, which he failed to use now for his growth career during his term.

Now The archipelago is expected to provide guidelines on how the party would address voters again. Many downtowners have recently felt that the line has been lost lately and people don’t know what downtown is running.

Saarikko is also trying to gather the ranks of the party in the wake of the presidency.

After the budget conflict, the big challenge for Saarikko is to prevent the collapse of the city center in the municipal elections next spring. The party is traditionally very strong in the municipalities. Now its weak support anticipates more difficult elections.

Saarikko said in connection with his election that the center seeks at least the same support in the municipal elections as in the previous municipal elections. In 2017, the party received 17.5 percent support, but most delegates due to successful nomination.

Fresh In the HS poll support for the center was 10.8 percent.