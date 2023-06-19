Six private houses flooded in Vladikavkaz due to heavy rain

In Vladikavkaz, households were flooded due to heavy rain. This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for North Ossetia in Telegram.

It is specified that due to adverse weather conditions, private households and one apartment building were flooded. “In total, six private residential buildings were flooded, where 11 people lived, everyone was evacuated to their relatives,” the report says. Rescuers also evacuated two people trapped in a water trap in a car.

In addition, there was a power outage in two settlements. It is noted that the emergency response services are carrying out repair and restoration work to restore the power supply as soon as possible.

Earlier it was reported that the administration of Vladikavkaz declared a state of emergency due to heavy rain. The bad weather in North Ossetia has been raging for several days, there are showers with hail. The streets have turned into rivers, cars are blown away by streams of water.