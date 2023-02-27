Instagram’s Story feature is phenomenal for social networking.This feature allows users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. It’s a popular way for users to give their followers a glimpse into their daily lives or share special moments in real-time. Users can also add text, stickers, filters, and other creative elements to their stories to make them more engaging.

However, have you ever come across a story with an amazing music track and wondered how you could download it? Well, you’re in luck! As, today we will walk you through two easy ways to download Instagram Stories with music and enhance your experience on the platform.

Whether you want to save a story or repost it to your own account, these methods will make it quick and easy. So, let’s get started and make the most out of Instagram Stories with music.

How to Download Instagram Stories with Music?

As I said, Instagram stories are short-lived content that lasts only for 24 hours. They’re indeed a fun and casual way to connect with your followers. And, if you are up for downloading an amazing story on your phone or computer, then here are the two methods that you need to know:

1. Using Screen Recorder

The first and most straightforward method for downloading Instagram Stories with music is to use a screen recorder. To do this, you can use the built-in screen recorder on your smartphone. When you find a suitable story, start the screen recorder and then play the Instagram Story that contains the music.

This method captures the entire story and the music along with it. The quality of the video depends on the original video content. To ensure that the profile does not show up in the screen recording; make sure to keep your finger on the screen.

2. Using Third-Party Website and Apps

Another option for downloading Instagram Stories with music is to use a third-party website or app in. In fact, there are many compelling reasons that make them the ultimate go-to option, these are:

Simplifies the process of downloading Stories with music included.

Allows for downloading of longer Stories without interruption or loss of quality.

At free of cost.

Provides a more reliable option than taking a screenshot.

Not sure which third website to choose? Try Igstorydownload.com. Through this website, you can easily download any Instagram Story with music and save it to your device. You need to simply open Instagram and copy the username of the account whose story you want to download. Then, open the website on your desktop or mobile and paste the username, choose the story format and submit. The story with the music included will be available for you to save to your phone’s camera roll. Using the website instead of the app has the advantage that you don’t need to download a separate app, and the process is very quick.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it possible to download the Instagram story directly?

Directly downloading Instagram story through the Instagram app is not allowed. Therefore, one may resort to using third-party apps or websites to download IG stories

Is it possible to download Instagram stories from a private account?

It is not possible to download Instagram stories from a private account.

Are third-party apps or websites safe to use for downloading Instagram stories?

These apps and websites may violate Instagram’s terms of service. Also using any website or app, you come across can’t be safe. It is recommended to only use the reputed app or website for viewing and downloading stories.

Conclusion

It’s safe to say that Instagram Stories with music is here to stay, and downloading them can add a whole new level of fun and engagement to your Instagram experience. Whether you prefer using a screen recorder or a third-party website or app, there’s a method out there that can work for you. Just remember to always respect the original creator’s content and give credit where credit is due. With these tips and tricks, you can impress your followers with your musical storytelling skills and keep the good times rolling on Instagram.