Download SSC CGL 2020 Notification PDF: There is great news for graduate youth seeking government jobs in central government. Notification of SSC CGL 2020 has been released on ssc.nic.in. Graduate candidates from any field can apply online by visiting ssc.nic.in till 31 January 2021 (till 11.30 pm). The Tier-1 examination (Computer Based Test) will be held from 29 May 2021 to 7 June 2021. In this recruitment, in various departments of Central Government, Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Account Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Inspector Central Excise, Inspector Preventive Officer, Inspector Examiner, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector (CBI), Inspector ( Department of Posts and Central Bureau Office of Narcotics), Assistant Superintendent, Divisional Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Tax Assistant, Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC).

See full notification here

The selection

Selection will be based on performance in Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3, Tier-4 examinations. Tier-1 and Tier-2 will be computer based exam. Tier-3 pen will be from paper mode (descriptive). At the same time, there will be a Tier-4 skill test (computer proficiency test or data entry test).