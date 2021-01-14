Downhill skiing The street skiing group was amazed in the center of Helsinki: the pace of jumping was taken as in spedeling

The Forre group, which specializes in street skiing, filmed freestyle video on the roof domes of Amos Rex on Wednesday.

Helsinki The snow chaos also brought surprising activity to the center of Helsinki. The Forre cross-country skiing group tuned to the roof dome of Amos Rex on Freestylemäki on Wednesday.

“We shoot street freestyle skiing videos all over Finland. When it finally came to the snow south, we decided to go there. It’s a pretty interesting place, ”a member of Forre Harald Hellström says.

Passers-by also noticed the group’s hustle and bustle and videos of the abduction have been posted on social media.

Forren the jumps require a reasonable pace and there are only elements behind Amos suitable for jumping. However, that is not a problem for the ski group, as they have built a winch to give the skier a boost.

“We have a self-built winch, almost spedelinko style. It has a small motor and coil. When it is given gas, the momentum is pretty good, ”says Hellström.

The original spedelinko was Spede Pasasen and Raimo Kaukinen invented the ski hill centrifuge, the idea of ​​which was to give hill jumpers enough speed to jump from flat ground. Later, the spedelinko has been used by snowboarders.

Forre shoots skiing videos throughout the winter season and publishes videos on Instagram.

Later in the fall, a downhill film will be released, which will also include Amos Rex’s bills.

“We do it for our own pleasure. We have downhill all our lives and focused on downhill skiing, ”says Hellström.