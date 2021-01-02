Downhill skiing A serious ski accident in Ruka is rare in its kind, although there are a few thousand slope accidents per year.

According to the Finnish Ski Resort Association, the majority of accidents occur as a result of one’s own fall. Serious collisions rarely occur.

Finland In recent years, there have been about 2,000 slope accidents a year at ski resorts, according to data from the Finnish Ski Resort Association (SHKY). Executive Director of the Association Harri Lindforsin however, according to only a fraction of accidents are serious.

“When there are people on the slope and the pace increases, yes, those accidents can happen. However, serious accidents are very rare, ”says Lindfors.

Evening News reported on Friday a serious downhill accident in Ruka, Kuusamo, on Wednesday night. According to the magazine, the person who had fallen at a brisk speed collided with a snowboarder stationary on the slope from behind. The snowboarder is said to have been seriously injured in the situation.

“We have more than 400,000 customers during the winter, and we don’t have such very serious cases every year,” Ruka’s local director Matti Parviainen tells BTI.

SHKY’s last year report according to which collisions leading to an accident are rare on ski slopes. The majority, or about 85 percent, of ski slope accidents, on the other hand, occur as a result of your own fall.

SHKY Lindfors keeps the slopes safe, although “as long as accidents happen, there is room for improvement”. The Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes, which monitors the safety of ski resorts, has also stated in a few years ago under their controlthat the safety of the ski resorts is at a good level and the slope culture has developed.

Tukes confirms that he has been notified of the Ruka accident. The agency is starting to find out with the ski resort if the accident could have been avoided by some measures. By contrast, the report of the accident had not been logged in the police systems, at least by Saturday afternoon.

It is known that the previous serious downhill accident happened last February, when an elderly man who was downhill skiing on Pyhätunturi fell on a slope and died of his injuries. In 2019, an accident occurred in Jämsä, Himos, outside the marked slopes, in which a 15-year-old boy died.

Rukan According to local director Matti Parviainen, a serious downhill accident took place on Mastorinte, which the director describes as a lighter slope than medium.

“In any case, it is not a difficult slope and it has a good and long visibility ahead,” Parviainen says, emphasizing that the slope was illuminated at the time of the accident.

Parviainen was not at the scene at the time of the accident, so he relies on press information about the speeds and details at the time of the accident. However, he points out that slope rules already oblige skiers to control their pace.

Harri Lindfors, Executive Director of the Ski Resort Association, thinks in general that the pace of enthusiasts on the slopes can rise to well over 50 kilometers per hour in some places.

I supported group leader Janne Niemelä confirm that the Agency has been notified of the accident. This means that Tukes is starting to find out with the ski resort whether the accident could have been avoided by some measures.

Criminal Commissioner Hannu Mensonen The Oulu police, on the other hand, say that the police have not been notified of the accident, at least for the time being. According to Mensonen, this may also be due to the delay in electronic systems.