Downhill Jumping Yle: Mika Kojonkoski was fired from the Chinese hill jumping national team

Kojonkoski has been coaching in China since 2018.

China’s responsible for coaching the hill jumping national team Mika Kojonkoski got fired from his wash last weekend, Yle says. Kojonkoski had an agreement with the Chinese team until April 30, 2022, but the cooperation that continued from 2018 ended six months ahead of schedule and before the Beijing Olympics.

Kojonkoski tells Yle that he has requested the termination in writing, but this has not happened. The contract was terminated by phone call.

According to Kojonkoski, the Chinese sports management felt that his coaching style was not demanding enough.

In addition to Kojonsky, they were allowed to start coaching and maintenance of the Chinese hill jump Janne Ylijärvi and Janne Happonen. The Chinese researcher and interpreter also stopped working with the group.

Athletes got to know about the kicks on Monday night.

“There was reportedly a line of athletes who wanted to quit immediately. It was a shock to everyone. They’ve been allowed to do this in a safe environment and I’ve been some kind of father figure to them. We tried to turn this into a positive, that this too is a different experience. That this too expands and grows and acts as a mirror of your own growth. Hopefully this experience will pay off, ”Kojonkoski tells Yle.

Kojonkoski’s foremen have changed several times since 2018. Now the leader of the hill jump is Xu Gaohang. He is a former office manager who has served as an interpreter for Russian coaches.