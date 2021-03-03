Downhill Jumping Women’s Grand Hill gold to Norway’s Maren Lundby, Julia Kykkänen jumped to 21st place

Kykkänen jumped 100 and 114 meters and placed 21st.

Norwegian Maren Lundby has won the hill jump women ‘s grand hill competition in Oberstdorf, Germany. Lundy scored 296.6 points, second only to Japan Sara Takanashi remained at 8.7 points. Lundy jumped 128 and 130.5 meters from HS137 Hill. Third came Slovenia Nika Kriznar.

About Finns Julia Kykkänen got to the second round. Kykkänen jumped 100 and 114 meters and placed 21st. Jenny Rautionaho jumped 94.5 meters and was 32nd. Susanna Forsström 88.5-meter was enough instead of 37.