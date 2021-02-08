Downhill Jumping The season of the Norwegian hill comet that crashed in the race is probably over

A young Norwegian jumper said on Monday that there will hardly be any more jumps this season.

Downhill jumping at the Women’s World Cup in Hinzenbach on Sunday Eirin Maria Kvandalin the season is most likely over due to a knee injury. Kvandal’s knee was due to be examined on Tuesday, but the young jumper himself said on Monday that there will hardly be any more jumps this season.

“There is probably a cruciate ligament and articular hernia injury in the knee. The season is probably over for me. Thank you for your support, I will come back even stronger, ”Kvandal wrote on his Instagram account.

Kvandal, 19, has risen to the world’s elite this season. He took the opening victory of his World Cup career in January in Ljubno and is eighth in the Cup. Kvandal had to jump this week at the World Championships for young people in Lahti and the World Championships for adults in Oberstdorf were also planned before Sunday’s setback.