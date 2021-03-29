Downhill Jumping The Norwegian jumper who fell in Lentomäki regained consciousness, relatives relieved: “The wait was painfully long”

According to the leadership of the hill country team, Tande does not remember the accident, but he has been told what happened in the jump.

Planican a Norwegian jumper who fell sharply on an airplane in Slovenia Daniel-Andre Tande is promisingly recovering from its bumps at Ljubljana University Hospital in Slovenia.

Tande is fully conscious and has already talked to her close relatives, mother and cohabitant who arrived on the scene.

The meeting was a relief for everyone.

“The wait was painfully long, but Daniel has been taken care of in very calm and safe conditions,” relatives said in a statement.

“We thank the people for their support and hope” that we can bring Daniel home to Norway without interruption.

Tande crashed last week in a test round of the World Cup competition. He broke his clavicle in an accident and burst his lung, but was spared head and neck injuries.

At the hospital, Tande was plagued by a coma, from which he began to wake up over the weekend.

Doctor of the Norwegian hill team Guri Ranum Ekås confirmed that everything has gone well since Tande was detached from the ventilator.

At the same time, Ekås thanked the first aid and hospital staff for their prompt action.

“Daniel was at the clinic 59 minutes after the crash. Health monitoring from then on was also top notch, ”Ekås praised.

