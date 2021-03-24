Downhill Jumping The Finnish mountain men remained in the qualifiers at Planica Airport

The next time the Finns are in action on Friday, when a qualifying competition and a personal competition will be jumped at Planica.

Men The closing week of the World Jumping Cup started with a minor victory in Finnish in Planica, Slovenia, as none of the Finnish jumpers survived the qualifier for the personal competition to be held on Thursday.

Antti Aalto connected 216.5 meters from the famous Planica HS240 hill, which was enough for 44th place. The top 40 athletes advanced to the competition.

Niko Kytösaho jumped 204.5 meters and was 50th. Jarkko Määtän ranking was 52nd and Eetu Nousiainen 54: s. Japan Ryoyu Kobayashi was number one on the 229-meter slope.

Finns are next in action on Friday, when a qualifier and personal competition will be jumped out at Planica. On Saturday, the Finns will jump in the team competition.

The World Cup culminates on Sunday in a personal race with the top 30 jumpers of the season. Aalto is in 36th place in cup points.