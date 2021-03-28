Downhill Jumping The Finnish mountain men made it to the team competition for eighth

Germany won the Planica World Cup team competition.

Finland has finished eighth in the Jumping Men’s World Cup team competition at Planica. Germany ahead of Japan and Austria won the team competition of the flight that moved from yesterday.

The team race was jumped one lap from the HS240 hill. About Finns Jarkko Määttä strained 204.5 meters, Niko Kytösaho 185 meters, Antti Aalto 201 meters and Eetu Nousiainen 179 meters.

Today, Planica also has a personal season finale, but there are no Finns in the 30-jump competition.