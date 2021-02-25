Downhill Jumping The Finnish men’s hill quartet starts with an evening shift at the World Championships in Oberstdorf – There is plenty to tame in Normaalimäki

The head coach expects even jumping conditions from the evening competition.

Finland male hill jumpers have a glorious past in the normal hill of Oberstdorf. However, in the competition starting with the HS106 hill qualifier on Friday, the expectations of the Finnish quartet are very moderate.

The whole of Finland with a jumping quartet Antti Aalto, Niko Kytösaho, Jarkko Määttä and Eetu Nousiainen there is enough construction site to survive the qualifying for Saturday’s actual race. The routine of Aalto and Kytösaho, who toured the World Cup, should be enough for that, and Nousiainen flashed in the first round of Wednesday’s practice.

Based on the training, the team’s most experienced Määtä has the most to tame on Schattenberg’s normal hill.

“It has a gentle speed hill, and the pressure isn’t coming terribly. You have to be moderate to maintain the position of the momentum, stay in the down position, ”said 26-year-old Määttä.

Aalto, who is the highest of the Finns in the World Cup (36th), agreed.

“Vauhtimäki’s position must be maintained until the effort,” Aalto said.

World Cup Normal Hill Wednesday’s rehearsals were during the day, in the embrace of the Oberstdorf heat wave. Friday’s qualifying time, on the other hand, is from the other end of the day, when the race starts at 8.30pm local time.

“Evening race. As it cools, the hill dries. That’s good, because as currents weaken, jumping conditions become more equitable. During the day, they changed a lot during one round, ”Finland’s head coach Janne Väätäinen sums.

Normal hills have fallen from the men’s jumpers ’World Cup program. The calendar of 28 races in this cup season consists of major and downhill races.

Nousiainen, who finished third in the World Cup’s “divari” Continental Cup in December, has a practical and uncomplicated approach to the HS points on the hills.

“Why not. You jump a little shorter from Normal Hill, ”Nousiainen said.

In the history of Oberstdorf, Finnish men have two personal medals from the normal hill: Matti Nykänen silver 1987 and Janne Ahosen bronze 2005.