Downhill Jumping Tande, who had fallen badly in Lentomäki, gets out of intensive care, not remembering the accident

Last week of injured hill jumper Daniel-Andre Tanden recovery is progressing so well that the Norwegian jumper is transferred to the hospital from the intensive care unit to lighter treatment. Tande is treated at the University Hospital of Ljubljana in Slovenia.

“He’s being transferred to the trauma department,” said the Norwegian Ski Association’s ski jump boss Clas Brede Bråthen news agency NTB on Wednesday.

Tande crashed last week in a test round of the World Cup air racing race in Planica. He broke his clavicle in an accident and burst his lung, but was spared head and neck injuries.

On Monday Tande was resurrected from an artificial coma. He has been able to talk to his close relatives, as the jumper’s mother and girlfriend have traveled to Ljubljana. After the arrival of a close circle, the ski jumping boss Bräthen returned to Norway to support Tande.

“Tande care is in the best hands,” Bråthen stressed.

Later this week, Norwegian and Slovenian doctors as well as an insurance company are planning how Tande could be transferred to his home country for treatment. According to Bråthen, it is essential to decide when it is safe to move a patient, as traveling brings stress.

According to the leadership of the hill country team, Tande does not remember the accident, but he has been told what happened in the jump.

Norwegians believe that Tande will still return to hill jumping. Bråthen recalled that Olympiatoppen, which is responsible for top sports in Norway, has vast experience in rehabilitating injured athletes.