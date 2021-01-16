Downhill Jumping Poland froze second in the snowfall in Zakopane – Finland seventh on the team hill

Finland Antti Aalto, Eetu Nousiainen, Jarkko Määttä and Niko Kytösaho placed seventh in the hill jumping World Cup team competition in Zakopane, Poland.

Aalto was responsible for the longest Finnish wing with his 129-meter, but jumped only 117 in the second round.

“Today was the first team hill in a long time. It was nice to jump in the team competition, of course. Jumping was pretty close to good. Conditions were more mixed than yesterday. Ok things to do, but there was room for improvement, ”Aalto said in the Ski Association’s press release.

“From Anti, both performances were good. I also count Nousiainen Eetu as a success in the race of the day. Next week, there will be a team hill in Lahti again, ”the head coach of the hill country team Janne Väätäinen said.

Host country Poland had long caught on to victory, however Andrzej Stekalan (115.5 meters) failure in the second round provided an opportunity for Austria. In the last group Dawid Kubacki ruled the snowfall in Zakopane and stretched 133.5 meters on the HS140 hill, but the Austrian anchor Daniel Huber solved with his 135-meter and increased the difference decisively to 8.9 points.

The Austrian victory quartet jumped in addition to Huber Michael Hayböck, Jan Hörl and Philipp Aschenwald. Norway was third.

On Sunday, Finns will take part in a personal competition.