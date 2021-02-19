Downhill Jumping Now the costume checks bite: the top two in the hill jumping World Cup were rejected in the Rasnov race

The winner was Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan, 1.6 points ahead of Kamil Stoch of Poland.

Downhill jumping men’s world cup leader in Norway Halvor Egner Granerud in the normal hill race in Rasnov, Romania, he slipped 94 and 96.5 meters, but was rejected after a costume inspection. The Norwegian’s Friday score of 259.9 would have been enough to win the race.

Also the second man in the World Cup in Germany Markus Eisenbichler the fate was rejection, but he was out of the top fight.

The winner was Japan Ryoyu Kobayashi 1.6 points ahead of Poland Kamil Stochia and 2.2 points ahead of Germany Karl Geigeria. Kobayashi stretched the longest jump of the second round by 98.5 meters. In the opening round of Austria Manuel Fettner slammed the 96-meter, but coagulated to race eighth.

Rasnov’s race weekend is the last before the Oberstdorf World Championships, which start next week. The Finnish men ‘s team is not involved in Romania, however Julia Kykkänen jumped in the women’s race. He missed the opening round. On Saturday, a mixed team competition will be jumped from Rasnov’s HS97 hill.