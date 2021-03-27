Downhill Jumping Norwegian jumper Daniel-Andre Tande is resurrected from a coma

Thursday seriously injured Norwegian hill jumper Daniel-Andre Tande is being resurrected today from a coma in Slovenia.

Tande crashed drastically at Planica Airfield at the start of the World Cup closing weekend. In the fall of the test round, he broke his clavicle and burst his lung, but treatment has helped.

Tandea is treated at a university hospital in Ljubljana. Tande was seduced into a coma to promote treatment.

“All has gone according to plan. Tande responds well to the treatment and his vital functions are stable, ”commented the doctor of the Norwegian hill country team. Guri Ranum Ekås.

Tande survived the crash with air head and neck damage.

In Planica today, the airfield team competition will be jumped. They jump in the Finnish team Jarkko Määttä, Niko Kytösaho, Antti Aalto and Eetu Nousiainen.