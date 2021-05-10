Downhill Jumping Norway combines women’s and men’s national teams in hill jumping

The flowing unisex national team consists of seven men and five women.

World Norway, one of the leading ski jumping nations, announced on Monday that it will unite men’s and women’s national teams, according to a Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG) and the news agency AFP.

The unisex national team in Fjord includes 12 jumpers. There are seven men and five women involved. The team size is smaller than before.

Despite the reform, the activities of the national team will remain virtually unchanged, and there is nothing new in gender cooperation.

“We’ve worked together for years, but one joint national team is a great symbolic act,” Maren Lundby said according to VG.

Women and men will continue to compete in their own competitions.

“Our idea is to highlight how we work and how we have achieved our recent results in a community where boys and girls have almost always practiced together,” team leader Clas Brede Bråthen said according to AFP.

Norwegian The men’s jumpers in the national team include, among others, the winner of last season’s World Cup overall and the second finisher of Lentomäki. Halvor Egner Granerud as well as the World Championship silver medalist Robert Johansson.

The duo also won the World Championship silver medal in the mixed team competition in Oberstdorf.

The other male jumpers are Anders Fannemel, Johann André Forfang, Marius Lindvik, Thomas Aasen Markeng as well as seriously injured at Planica Airfield Daniel-André Tande.

“Daniel is in good shape and he is increasingly looking forward to starting a regular workout. He is good-natured, optimistic and motivated, ”Bråthen said According to VG.

The brightest the female star is Maren Lundby, who has won four World Championship medals in Oberstdorf, and in addition to the gold and silver of the personal competitions, she won silver and team hill bronze in the mixed team competition.

Other jumpers of the bronze team Silje Opseth, Anna Odine Strøm and Thea Minyan Bjørseth also belong to the national team.

The fifth female jumper is Eirin Maria Kvandal.