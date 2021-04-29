Downhill Jumping Mika Jukkara from Lahti to lead the FIS hill jump equipment control

29.4. 19:21

International ski association FIS informed on Wednesday that a Lahti resident has been appointed as the equipment controller for the union’s hill jumping activities Mika Jukkara, 57. He follows in the task of washing a long-time caregiver Sepp Gratzeria.

Jukkara, who is in charge of equipment control during the competitions, rounds all the competitions of the season, working together with the hill jump competition director. Sandro Pertilen with.

“We are looking for boundaries (in tool development), we are trying to keep it in check,” Jukkara summed up his job description.

“This in the first winter, one of my most important tasks is to further develop equipment control with a view to the future. Communication with teams and athletes is also important. It is good to keep in mind that equipment control is part of fairness and also the safety of the species. ”

Jukkara has a long experience not only in hill equipment but also in international positions as a judge and technical expert. He was the competition director in the hill jumps of the 2017 Lahti World Championships.