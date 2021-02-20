Downhill Jumping Mental exhaustion nearby – Extra time for downhill jumpers before the World Cup to “sigh the head knob”

The head coach arranged a rest period for Antti Aalto and Niko Kytösaho before finishing the World Cup.

Downhill jumping at the World Cup Antti Aalto and Niko Kytösaho have stretched their mental and physical endurance to the extreme during the winter. At its peak, the week-long race tours defeated the mental forces at the turn of January-February, and the head coach Janne Väätäinen took overtime.

The duo returned to Finland to rest, recharge and finish their World Championships in Oberstdorf.

“Antti and Niko have done well, but at the Willingen and Klingenthal competitions, things started to look difficult. The gazes of the jumpers began to dim from the brightest, ”Väätäinen said at a preliminary event held at the World Championships.

Kytösaho dropped out of the points, and Aalto got to the Cup points only once in four races in Germany. Väätäinen wondered if the tour should have been suspended after the Salpausselä Games in late January.

“Things developed well for the Lahti Games. Then came the mental fatigue when we had repeated the same things from one weekend to the next, ”Väätäinen continued.

“Then we kind of took two steps back and went back to basics.”

About the basics The wave plunged downhill.

“It is a prerequisite for a good effort and has once again taken a good career. It’s been pretty good jumps, ”Aalto said about finishing the World Cup.

“I feel that it was good to return to Finland after long trips. They were mentally heavy when you had to be on a hill or in a hotel all the time during Korona. ”

Kytösaho confirmed that the race break did “good for the head knob”.

“It was good to have the situation calmed down and a good workout to get fresh at the World Championships,” Kytösaho said.

“I hope I can enjoy the races,” although it was a little painful at times.

The men’s normal hill will be jumped at the World Championships on Saturday 27 February, the mixed team competition on 28 February, the grand hill on 5 March and the team hill on 6 March.

The other male jumpers in Finland are Jarkko Määttä and Eetu Nousiainen.