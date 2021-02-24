Downhill Jumping Led by Jenny Rautionaho, three jumpers from the qualifiers to the World Cup

Of the four jumpers, three advanced to the qualifiers and to the actual competition.

The day before the slight silence of the exercises was in fact in its path. Finland’s ski jumping reputation is defended by three jumpers on the women’s normal hill at the Oberstdorf World Championships.

Jenny Rautionaho, Julia Kykkänen and Susanna Forsström cleared Wednesday’s qualifier on HS106 Hill. Only the youngest of the four Julia Tervahartiala eliminated.

Rautionaho stretched 89 meters on HS106 and was 24th in the qualifier. Kykkänen jumped 85.5 meters and finished 31st, and Forsström, who opened as the first jumper in the race, reached 78.5 meters and was 36th.

The looks of the trio were relieved after the jumps.

“I now got in a better position, and powers on the bow. A deep sigh (came) that he got such a good leap into this qualifier, ”Rautionaho said in Yle’s TV interview.

“Closer to the already good, though not the best. The feeling is that we are moving forward in jumping, ”Forsström told Yle.

Finnish female hill jump veteran, 26-year-old Kykkänen is already competing in the seventh World Championships of his career. An experienced jumper hopes that crossing the first hurdle will carry even further in the race itself.

“This may not have been the best, but it is good to take part in the race and to improve it,” Kykkänen summed up in Yle’s interview.

The tar shoulder jump jumped 71.5 meters and the ranking was 45th. In 40th place, who was the last to qualify for the race, he was left with a difference of 5.5 points.

“Definitely the best jump here. I am glad that I got it this qualifying round, “18-year-old diver said Yle.

National team coach Ossi-Pekka Valta promised self-believing mountain eagles on Thursdays.

“It was hard, (Tuesday) the rehearsals went under the bench. This already calms the mind a bit, and I compete with only strong self-confidence, ”the coach told Yle.

The first in the qualifier was a 103-meter jump from Japan Sara Takanashi. A total of four jumpers crossed the 100-meter mark.