Downhill Jumping Kubacki with a hill record for Garmisch’s victory, Aalto 25, who reached the second round

Kubacki jumped furthest in both rounds.

Polish Dawid Kubacki won the second jump of the Central European Hill Week in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Antti Aalto was 25th, left for the opening round in the race Niko Kytösaho 49: s.

Kubacki stretched the longest jumps in both rounds of the race, and to victory he stretched from second place in the opening round after jumping a hill record of 144 meters in the second round. The top man in the opening round in Norway Halvor Egner Granerud lost to Kuback by 7.2 points, the others were already more than 20 points away.

The wave jumped 127.5 and 123 meters on Garmisch’s HS142 hill. Kytösaho’s only stroke carried 112 meters.

At the top of the hill week is Granerud in the middle of the tour, of which Germany Karl Geiger is four points away from Poland Kamil Stoch 6.7 points away. Aalto is in 21st place.