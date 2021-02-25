Downhill Jumping Julia Kykkänen made her way to the second round, but “ran past the bow”, the victory was taken by the tearful Slovenian Ema Klinec

Jenny Rautionaho and Susanna Forsström were already eliminated in the opening round.

Finland Julia Kykkänen was the only Finn to reach the second round of the Oberstdorf World Championships in the women’s normal hill race. Kykkänen finished 29th. Kykkänen jumped from HS106 hill in both laps 81.5 meters. The difference to the top accumulated nearly a hundred points.

“The posture felt more balanced than in the first round. However, it doesn’t help if you run around a lot from the bow, ”Kykkänen described his second jump in Yle’s TV interview.

Jenny Rautionahon and Susanna Forsström the contract ended in the opening round. Rautionaho was 31st, so he dropped out of the first round. Forsström was 34th. The rafter skin jump was 83.5 meters long and the Forsström jump was 76 meters long.

Rautionaho’s qualifying was very spotty, as he was separated by 30 points instead of 30.

The competition was won by Slovenia Ema Klinec, which defeated Norway, which came in second Maren Lundbyn 3.1 points. Japan Sara Takanashi was third.

Based on the television images, the victory was visible on Klinec’s face in tears of happiness and an almost disbelieving look. Klinec was second on the normal hill in Oberstdorf after the opening round, but rose to victory in the second round. Klinec’s jumps carried 105 and 100.5 meters.

The solution to the competition was dramatic, as Austria was at the forefront after the opening round Marita Kramer failed in the second round and dropped to fourth overall.

Kramer faltered clearly after the descent of his second jump. He, too, seemed to wipe away tears from the corners of his eyes, but for a different reason than Klinec.

Mäkinainen’s contract continues to be intense, as it is the turn of the team competition on Friday.